VicPD say Andre Brunet, 38, is currently wanted Canada-wide after he didn't to return his Community Residential Facility.

He was last seen yesterday morning in the downtown Victoria core.

Andre Brunet is 5-ft-7 with a large build, face tattoos and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a mustard hat, black jacket and jeans.

Andre is on Statutory Release related to Break and Enter with Intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Procures to Make an Identity Document and Fail to Comply with Undertaking convictions.

If you see Andre Brunet call 911.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please call the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.

To report what you know anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.