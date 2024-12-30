VicPD investigators are looking for more witnesses, or victims who may have vehicle damage, following an impaired driving incident Christmas Eve in the Fernwood and Rockland neighbourhoods.

Officers were first called to a collision near the intersection of Heywood Avenue and Oliphant Avenue over the noon hour last Tuesday, December 24.

They found seven parked vehicles damaged in a hit and run.

A female driver in a stolen white Honda Civic was apparently swerving and colliding with parked vehicles.

The stolen vehicle was located after it hit a parked vehicle near Pemberton Road and Fort Street.

The female driver fled the scene but officers located her nearby a short time later.

Judyann Marie Desjarlais, 38, faces a total of seven charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Investigators believe there may be additional damage to vehicles and property that has yet to be reported or noticed in the affected neighborhoods.

The 10 locations involved include:

1000-block of Pandora Avenue;

200-1300 block of Cook Street;

900-1000 block of Park Boulevard;

900-block of Heywood Avenue;

900-1000 block of Pendergast Street;

400-1500 block of Fairfield Road;

300-400 block of Stannard Avenue;

1500-block of Richardson Street;

500-600 block of St Charles Street;

700-1000 block of Pemberton Road.

The suspect remains in custody until her next court appearance on Thursday, January 2.