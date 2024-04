The Victoria Pedicab Company is offering you a sweet “travel” treat this weekend.

The crew is offering free rides from 1p.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday throughout the James Bay neighbourhood.



The foot-powered cabs will be parked around James Bay Square, at the corner of Simcoe and Menzies.

Staff say they can pick up anywhere in the James Bay area.

Call 1 (778) 746-1248 and press "1" to book.