March is coming in like a lamb.

On the final day of February 2025, we're expecting a high of 15C at the YYJ and the Inner Harbour in downtown Victoria.

The previous all-time high temperature was 11.7C a decade ago in 2015.

It marks a big departure from this day last year, when we were getting soaked under more than 33 mm of rainfall.

Victoria's 50th annual weeklong flower count begins on Wednesday.

It's a fun, unofficial way to shed ourselves of winter's chill. Some 38-billion blooms were counted across the region in 2024.

The vernal equinox, heralding the first day of spring happens on Thursday, March 20.