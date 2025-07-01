The mayor of Victoria will update the community on crime fighting and safety efforts tomorrow morning - following a busy weekend for Victoria Police.

VicPD were called to variety of incidents calls on Sunday, including two separate assaults on Yates Street, an incident on Courtney Street, and a man who was found seriously injured on Queens Avenue.

Police say the first incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, when a man with a weapon allegedly threatened Victoria Fire members, preventing the crew from entering a building in the 700-block of Queens Avenue.

Officers arrested the suspect. Another man with serious injuries was discovered inside the building.

Just before 1:30 p.m. officers were called to an incident in the 700-block of Courtney Street, where they found a man with serious injuries.

Major Crime detectives have determined that incident was not criminal in nature.

Patrol officers responded to an assault of a business owner in the 600-block of Yates Street just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries while defending himself.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby. He was taken to VicPD cells -- then released on conditions.

Approximately 90 minutes later, police received reports of another assault with a weapon, this time in the 900-block of Yates Street.

Police say a male suspect was arrested nearby, and a weapon seized, thanks to tips from witnesses on scene.

The victim has serious injuries, but in stable condition.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto's news conference is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Victoria City Hall.