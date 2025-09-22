The mayors of Victoria and Nanaimo will join their peers from other municipalities for a " Save Our Streets " awareness event midweek at the BC Legislature.

Marianne Alto & Leonard Krog will be on the lower front steps of BC Legislature at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, calling for provincial and federal government to prioritize public safety.

The event comes exactly one year after Save Our Streets (SOS) released the results of a province-wide poll that showed widespread public dissatisfaction with provincial and federal inaction on crime, public safety, addiction and mental illness and the justice system.

SOS will renew its call to action joined by mayors and councillors from across B.C., who are attending the annual UBCM convention in Victoria.

Save Our Streets co-founder Jess Ketchum, and the mayors of Port Coquitlam,Sechelt and Kelowna are also scheduled to speak.

Save Our Streets is a coalition of 120-plus community and business organizations committed to seeing governments bring order and public safety back to communities across B.C.