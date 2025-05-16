The unofficial first long weekend of Summer 2025 is here! If you're not leaving town - there are a lot of choices for local fun.

Saturday :

A new date and location for Gordy Dodd’s 4th annual free “One World Multicultural Festival.”

The event will roll out 10am to 6pm Saturday on the grounds of the BC Legislature.

This year the event is dedicated to BC’s Filipino Community and members of The Victoria Filipino-Canadian Association.

The Free Cedar Spring Witches Market in Nanaimo will feature witches, psychics, healers, talented local artisans & metaphysical vendors.

Shop for spell therapies, broomsticks, crystals, pendulums, tea, chocolate, candles.

Psychic & Tarot readings will also be offered onsite.

10am to 4pm Saturday at Cedar Community Hall.

The Victoria Military Music Festival Society will present Fortissimo Victoria 2025 during two local events this weekend.

It will feature a large ensemble of professional brass-reed musicians and pipes and drummers in a tightly-woven spectacle.

Fortissimo Victoria 2025 performers include the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Band of the 5th Field Regiment, the Canadian Scottish Regiment Pipes and Drums, and the Vancouver Regiment Irish Pipes and Drums.

A free 60-minute performance is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday on the BC Legislative grounds.

Joining the lineup will be renowned Gordon Lightfoot tribute artist Eric Elison.

Then at 4 p.m. Sunday, the VMMFS will present a shortened performance of Fortissimo Victoria 2025 during the Victoria Highland Games at Topaz Park.

Caber tossing & celtic tunes is always a big draw at the 162nd Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival at Topaz Park.

All things Scottish will be on display from 8am til 7pm daily Saturday and Sunday.

Holiday Monday :

The 125th Victoria Day Parade begins at 9am Monday at Douglas and Finlayson (Mayfair Mall) ending at Douglas and Courtney.

The event is expected to run more than two hours. Expect road closures from 8am til about 1:30pm.

The free Canvas Church Festival happens 11a-3pm on Victoria Day Veterans Memorial Park, at corner of Veterans Memorial and Goldstream Avenu

The BC Lions will tackle the Calgary Stampeders game at the Starlight Stadium. The teams first-ever game in Langford is at 1pm, Monday, May 19.

The game is sold out.