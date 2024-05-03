Hike for Hospice for Victoria Hospice will take place this Sunday at a new venue.

This year’s 3.5 km family-friendly walk starts and ends at Clover Point Park and winds along the waterfront and the scenic streets of Fairfield.

The event includes friendly competition for recognition and awards for the top team and individual fundraisers and the Workplace and Service Club Challenge. Teams can issue a challenge to their business competitors or other clubs to form their own team then compete to see who is the ultimate fundraising organization. The top team earns a trophy.

Four-legged walkers can compete for the coveted Pawsitive Spirit and the Best-dressed Dog Awards.

Check-in and entertainment starts at 9:00 a.m, opening ceremonies are at 9:45 a.m, and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. The route is family friendly making it a great way to come together in support of hospice care in our community.

Funds raised through Victoria Hike for Hospice help provide care and comfort for patients, as well as support for their families through bereavement counselling out of the Community Support Centre.

C-FAX 1070’s Al Ferraby will be master of ceremonies.

Visit victoriahospice.org/event/hike-for-hospice-2024/ to register.