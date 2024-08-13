The Victoria HarbourCats 2024 West Coast League baseball season has come to an end.
After beating the Wenatchee Applesox game 1 of the best-of-three North Division semi-final series Saturday night in Nanaimo, the HarbourCats lost Game 2 9-1 on Sunday and were beaten 7-2 in Game 3 on Monday night in Wenatchee, Washington.
The Applesox will play the Bellingham Bells in the North Division final.
The Bells won Game 3 of their semi-final series 5-1 against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Monday night in Bellingham.
The winner of the North Division final will take on the winner of the South Division final with the Corvallis Knights taking on the Portland Pickles.