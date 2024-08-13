The Victoria HarbourCats 2024 West Coast League baseball season has come to an end.



After beating the Wenatchee Applesox game 1 of the best-of-three North Division semi-final series Saturday night in Nanaimo, the HarbourCats lost Game 2 9-1 on Sunday and were beaten 7-2 in Game 3 on Monday night in Wenatchee, Washington.

The Applesox will play the Bellingham Bells in the North Division final.

The Bells won Game 3 of their semi-final series 5-1 against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Monday night in Bellingham.

The winner of the North ­Division final will take on the winner of the South Division final with the Corvallis Knights taking on the Portland Pickles.