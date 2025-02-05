A Victoria-based band is now the official rock group of the local boys of summer.

Originally from Montreal, "Men Without Hats" co-founders and brothers Ivan & Colin Doroschuk have called Victoria home for years.

The band's 1982 smash hit: The Safety Dance" will be played whenever a HarbourCats player hits a home run and the iconic "Pop Goes The World" will be used to add spice, after 'pop-ups' lead to outs by the visiting team.

Ivan, a season ticket holder, says he's proud and humbled that the band's music will be used on the diamond to keep the players and fans entertained.

The ‘Safety Dance’ and ‘Pop Goes The World’ were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Men Without Hats routinely showcases with other 80s staples. The musicians will perform this summer during the totally Tubular Festival dates across the US.

Ivan will sing the anthem as the HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.