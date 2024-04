The Victoria Grizzlies lost 3 -0 to the Surrey Eagles Tuesday night in game 4 of their B.C.H.L. 2nd round series at The Q Centre in Colwood.

The Eagles scored all 3 goals in the 3rd period.

The best of 7 series now tied 2 – 2.

Game 5 will be Thursday night in Surrey.

Also, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs defeated the Chilliwack Chiefs 5 -1 in the other B.C.H.L. Coastal Conference semi final series Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs lead the series 3-0 with game 4 tonight in Port Alberni.