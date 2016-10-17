The province will work with the City and the Victoria Cool Aid Society for a new project in downtown Victoria.

The 20 self contained units will be located at Johnson Manor at 1153 Johnson Street.

They are substance-free surroundings for people who have completed early-stage recovery and are ready to prepare for independent living.

This means they are a minimum 60 days sober, post-detox and treatment, and without a fixed address or exiting supportive housing.

Supporting people who are ready to move into recovery-oriented housing will free up supportive housing spaces so other people experiencing homelessness can come indoors.

The housing cost will be shared between the Province and the City of Victoria. The Province, through BC Housing, is providing $1.2 million in operating funding over three years. The City of Victoria is providing almost $590,000 over three years toward the facility's operations, in addition to $250,000 in capital funding for building improvements.