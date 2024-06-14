It’s a firefighter’s job to make house calls. However, on Saturday you have the opportunity to visit them at home.

The Victoria Fire Department is hosting a family-friendly open house from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the first event of its kind in more than 20 years.

“One of the things I'm most excited about is our brand new fully electric fire engine that will be staged beside our 1925 American-LaFrance pumper which served in the City of Victoria 100 years ago. So you're going to see a side-by-side comparison of a century of firefighting evolution. It's going to be pretty special.” -- Victoria Fire Chief Dan Atkinson.

Crews will give tours, offer safety tips, fire hose demonstrations and host a BBQ for donations at the new hall at 1025 Johnson Street.

Traffic note: Johnson Street will be closed between Vancouver to Cook from 10-3pm on Saturday for this event.