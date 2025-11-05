The 2025 federal budget signals funds are coming to Victoria's Royal Athletic Park, with it being included in a list of more than 20 sites for infrastructure projects.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said in a statement shared with CFAX 1070, she's pleased by the park's inclusion in the list.

"I am delighted to hear the federal government is sending money to Victoria. We’ve been pushing Ottawa for funding for infrastructure and other initiatives," the statement reads.

The City – like CFAX 1070 – does not yet have details on the funding, but the budget promises the federal government will release more details in the coming months.

This is part of 2.3-billion dollars the budget says will be spent over four years to help streamline projects with the Build Communities Strong Fund.