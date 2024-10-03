The Victoria Events Centre is preparing to pack up and close its doors on October 27, after more than 20 years of hosting local festivities.

The non-profit that operates the venue, the Victoria Multicultural Society, says they couldn't pay a substantial rent increase and the landlord could no longer partially subsidize the space.



"It's been a difficult week putting this announcement out to our community," interim executive director Chris Fretwell told CFAX 1070's Ryan Price. "[We] want to express so much appreciation for all of the support we've had over the past many years and to all the diverse communities that have been enjoying and contributing to our space.

He says the Victoria Events Centre will take time to consider all its options after the lease is up, and he's hopeful they may find a new venue to return to operations in the long run. In the meantime they'll be packing up the Broad Street location into storage at the end of the month.