Victoria Police estimated about 70,000 were on hand for the 124th Victoria Day Parade today.

Victoria Police says traffic was disrupted, and temporary CCTV cameras were deployed to keep everyone safe.

The parade began at Douglas and Finlayson at 9am and finished on Douglas at Belleville downtown.

Kelly Kurta, Executive Director, Greater Victoria Festival Society said about 3,300 people participated, and 85 floats were entered along the return of some marching bands from the U.S. together with local high school bands.

Full road closures on the parade route began at 8:00 a.m.

All roads were expected to be re-opened by 1:30 p.m.