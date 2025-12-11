Victoria Council unanimously supported Councillor Marg Gardiner's motion aiming to save more hanging flower baskets at today's committee of the whole.

This comes after council slashed the program by half during budget deliberations.

The motion directs staff to work with Destination Greater Victoria on a cooperative framework that would facilitate the collection of contributions from residents, businesses and organizations to support the hanging flower basket program.

“I think it is important to realize the title of this one was also residents and businesses working together,” Gardiner said. “We have so much that divides our community, and I saw this as a way of bringing people together.”

Mayor Marianne Alto suggested today’s decision could be the beginning of a larger conversation on types of cooperation, “and dare I say branding,” for future investments in community works.

CFAX 1070 has asked Destination Greater Victoria for comment. More to come.