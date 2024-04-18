Victoria City Council is moving on the sheltering issue in a couple of city parks.

The City's Committee of the Whole has passed a motion by a vote of 7-2 to eventually phase out camping in Vic West Park and Irving Park this summer.



As part of the motion, staff have been instructed to work with BC Housing, relevant service providers, and the City's sheltering Relocation Coordinator, to offer indoor sheltering or housing for those now living in the parks.



After that happens, there would be a phase out period leading to eventually prohibiting overnight sheltering in the two greenspaces by August 1st by updating the Parks Regulation Bylaw.

