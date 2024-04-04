Victoria Council has voted unanimously to pause a council remuneration increase and will have an independent task force review the matter

On Thursday, City of Victoria council voted unanimously to pause a council remuneration increase and have an independent task force, following using Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) guidelines, review the matter and make a recommendation to council before July 1, 2024.

The raise, which was set to take effect in May, would have boosted councillor salaries from the current $52,420 to $65,525 annually.

Councillors Jeremy Caradonna, Matt Dell, Susan Kim, Krista Loughton and Dave Thompson all voted in favour of the original remuneration increase, while Coun. Chris Coleman was absent from the vote.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto will join Al Ferraby on Friday morning at 8:20am on CFAX 1070 to discuss the decision to pause the pay raise.