The City of Victoria has adopted a new bylaw to reduce the distribution of single-use items.

Council voted Thursday to adopt the Single-Use Items Reduction Bylaw, which targets plates, cups and cutlery commonplace in local restaurants.

The bylaw will require businesses to distribute items like utensils, stir sticks, condiments and straws only when requested and to serve food and beverages in reusable dishware to customers who will be dining on-site.

The City says over 220,000 single-use items are thrown away in Victoria every day.

The bylaw will be phased in between December 2024 and March 2026.