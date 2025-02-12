The City of Victoria will discuss the idea of joining the Team Canada approach to the US tariff threat Thursday.

Councillor Dave Thompson and Mayor Marianne Alto have brought forward a notice of motion for tomorrow's council meeting.

It directs staff to report on options and implications of the City of Victoria addressing the US trade war.

Among the ideas are adjusting policies where possible to avoid purchasing US goods and services; moving to other social media platforms, and closing the City’s Twitter account.

It also calls for identifying and pursuing opportunities to diversify and strengthen Victoria's economy.