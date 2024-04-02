The CEO of the Downtown Victoria Business Association is calling on the province to take action on addressing public safety after an Easter morning stabbing claimed the life of one individual and sent another to hospital.

One person has been charged with Aggravated Assault in relation to Sunday's early morning stabbing in the 700 Block of Pandora Avenue that left one man dead and a second victim in hospital.

Jeff Bray, CEO of the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA), spoke with CFAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Tuesday about public safety in downtown Victoria. He says that this largely a result of failed provincial social policies and that policymakers need to start making law-abiding and tax-paying residents the focus of their work.

Listen to the interview here: