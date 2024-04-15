This latest case was Monday Morning just before 10:30 on Yates Street near Douglas. VicPD say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover



No arrests have been made.

VicPD Spokesperson Griffen Hohl says it's too early for them to say what caused the violence, but they don't think it was random and they don't think the general public needs to be concerned.

"There have been a few stabbings recently. This is actually our seventh stabbing incident since March 1st, with two of those as suspected homicides," says Hohl. On March 31 one person died after a stabbing near Pandora Avenue and Blanshard Street. On April 9 another person died in a stabbing on Douglas.

"We do know this is a concern for the community and we've continued to provide more proactive patrols and provide more of a presence in the downtown core in recent months," says Hohl.

Victoria Police continue to investigate this latest case and they're looking for witnesses who saw what happened.