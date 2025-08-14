VicPD is warning the public about online shopping scams where fraudsters create fake websites and social media accounts.

The scammers pose as legitimate local boutiques and businesses, often displaying business hours but lacking a physical address and offering enticing deals on products that are never delivered.

VicPD has received reports of a boutique pretending to be Victoria-based, targeting residents with a false online store.

The warning follows similar fraudulent activity reported in Tofino earlier this summer.

Scammers are using deceptive methods to create realistic-looking websites and social media profiles to mimic established businesses, often demanding payment via untraceable methods like cryptocurrency.

How to Spot a Scam Website or Social Media Account:

Check the Website: Look for typos, unusual characters, or a recently created domain (use Whois.com to check). Domains created within the last three to six months are a red flag.

Poor Quality: Be wary of poor grammar, generic text, or low-quality images.

Image Search: Verify product images aren’t stolen from other websites; you can check using reverse image search.

Check Reviews and Contact Info: Search online for reviews on Google, Reddit, or Trustpilot and verify contact details. Try contacting the business; legitimate social media accounts should show real posts and engagement.

Verify Business Legitimacy: Search online for reviews and verify the business's legitimacy using online resources like Scam Advisor or the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Lack of Physical Address: Be wary of businesses without a clear, verifiable physical address.

Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, scammers often offer heavily discounted prices to lure victims. Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prevent you from scrutinizing the offer.

Avoid paying with cryptocurrency or untraceable methods such as wire transfers or gift cards; legitimate businesses typically accept credit cards or other secure payment options.

Be wary of unsolicited messages or advertisements; scammers often use social media and email to target potential victims.

Click HERE to learn more about how to protecting yourself.