VicPD is warning the public about online shopping scams where fraudsters create fake websites and social media accounts.
The scammers pose as legitimate local boutiques and businesses, often displaying business hours but lacking a physical address and offering enticing deals on products that are never delivered.
VicPD has received reports of a boutique pretending to be Victoria-based, targeting residents with a false online store.
The warning follows similar fraudulent activity reported in Tofino earlier this summer.
Scammers are using deceptive methods to create realistic-looking websites and social media profiles to mimic established businesses, often demanding payment via untraceable methods like cryptocurrency.
How to Spot a Scam Website or Social Media Account:
Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, scammers often offer heavily discounted prices to lure victims. Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prevent you from scrutinizing the offer.
Avoid paying with cryptocurrency or untraceable methods such as wire transfers or gift cards; legitimate businesses typically accept credit cards or other secure payment options.
Be wary of unsolicited messages or advertisements; scammers often use social media and email to target potential victims.
Click HERE to learn more about how to protecting yourself.