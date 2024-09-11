Victoria Police offered an update this week on their next steps for improving safety in part of the downtown core.

VicPD implemented enhanced safety measures after responding to an attack on a paramedic in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue in mid-July, when a situation quickly escalated and a crowd swarmed police and first responders.



Police say they made 50 arrests between July 19 and Sept 6, with a specific focus on targeting the criminal element within the block.

10 individuals arrested had outstanding warrants.

Various weapons, drugs and more than $13,500 was seized , along with five suspected stolen bicycles.

Stage 2 of the Safety Plan, saw VicPD work with City of Victoria Bylaw and Public Works to remove problematic structures, including abandoned tents.

Now, in week nine of the Safety Plan, preparations are underway to transition from Stage 2 to Stage 3.

VicPD say they will support partner agencies on the complete removal of encampments with the goal of providing temporary or permanent housing to those living along Pandora Avenue and Ellice Street.

The success of the Stage 3 decampment process will depend on the City of Victoria, including Bylaw Services, working in close partnership with VicPD, and BC Housing and Island Health providing housing alternatives and enhanced health care.