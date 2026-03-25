The Victoria Police Department says it will end escorts of the weekly Palestine marches in downtown Victoria beginning next month.

After deploying officers for more than two years to maintain public safety during demonstrations, the force is making the change to protect the health and well-being of its officers, while continuing to uphold the right to peaceful assembly.

Starting this Saturday (March 28), officers will share information with participants and businesses about the changes to operational support.

Effective Saturday, April 4, VicPD will no longer provide traffic control or related police resources for the street portion of the demonstration.

VicPD strongly urges all participants not to march on roadways due to the serious and immediate safety risks this creates.

Over the last two year, VicPD has dedicated more than 10,000 hours of officer time to managing these events.

This transition is necessary to safeguard the well-being of the workforce and ensure the department can continue meeting public safety needs across our communities.

"We recognize the passion and commitment of those participating in these marches." said VicPD Chief Constable Fiona Wilson.

"This decision is not a judgment on the merits of their cause, but a necessary step to ensure sustainable policing and protect the long-term health of our officers."