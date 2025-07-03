A VicPD Strike Force unit drug investigation last week has taken 2.5 kilograms of dangerous drugs out of circulation.

Through covert surveillance, officers identified a female suspect involved in trafficking controlled substances throughout the CRD.

Officers searched a residence in the 900-block of Johnson Street last Thursday afternoon. (June 26)

They seized a kilogram of cocaine, a kilogram of methamphetamine, half a kilogram of fentanyl, and $7,500, along with a Ford Mustang EV.

A female suspect on site was arrested.

Police says the sports car was used in the commission of the offence and is now subject to civil forfeiture.