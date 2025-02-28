VicPD’s Strike Force conducted a three-day investigation earlier this week, arresting a drug trafficker known to operate across Vancouver Island.
Strike Force used covert tactics to monitor the suspect trafficking drugs on multiple occasions in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and in various local supportive housing facilities.
GVERT (Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team) then helped in the search of two of the suspect’s residences - one in the 10-block of Menzies Street the other in the 1400-block of Fort Street.
Investigators seized:
The estimated street value of the crack cocaine and fentanyl alone is more than $31,500.
The arrested suspect was subsequently released on bail on Wednesday, Feb. 26 - with conditions.