The Victoria Police Department has created an online crime reporting link specifically for downtown businesses.

Officials say the new form allows members to quickly report minor crimes where the business does not need a police file number or a police officer to attend.

It was created based on the feedback from businesses that the current online reporting tool was too cumbersome.

Businesses also said the non-emergency line took up to an hour to get answered; as a result many smaller crimes did not get reported.

The new online tool takes one minute to complete, and will ensure VicPD collects the stats on crime trends and determine how police resources are deployed in the downtown core

You can access the link HERE.