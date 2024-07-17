Victoria Police seized weapons & drugs from the 900-block of Pandora earlier this week.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, July 15, patrol officers were called to a fight between two women.



They found the victim on the ground with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has fled to a nearby tent. While arresting the other woman, officers discovered multiple weapons around the tent including:

A loaded handgun;

eight knives;

three cans of bear spray;

two machetes;

a baton and a hatchet.

Officers also found cash and drugs in a bag next to the tent.

The investigation continues into the incident. No word yet on any charges laid.