Victoria Police seized weapons & drugs from the 900-block of Pandora earlier this week.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday, July 15, patrol officers were called to a fight between two women.
They found the victim on the ground with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has fled to a nearby tent. While arresting the other woman, officers discovered multiple weapons around the tent including:
Officers also found cash and drugs in a bag next to the tent.
The investigation continues into the incident. No word yet on any charges laid.