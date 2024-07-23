Victoria Police are asking for tips, photos, video, or dashcam footage on a sexual assault that occurred downtown last week.

Investigators say given the violent nature of this incident -- they have concerns for public safety.



The attack happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

A woman was approached by an unknown man at the intersection of Wharf and Johnson Streets.

She was taken to a green space, near the statue known as "The Commerce Canoe", in the area of Wharf Street and Pandora Avenue.

There the woman was threatened, then physical and sexually assaulted.

After the assault, the victim ran to a group of people nearby. The suspect fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria Police or report anonymously through CrimeStoppers.