Victoria Police are asking for tips from the public to identify two thieves who broke into the new Bell Media offices in Esquimalt in late January.

The break, enter and theft happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, January 30 at the new offices located in the 500 block of Park Place.

Approximately $80,000 worth of broadcast equipment was taken.

Police have released photos of the suspects.

The female suspect was wearing a black & yellow coat, black pants, distinct yellow, orange, and black Nike shoes, tie dye backpack and pink scarf.

The male suspect was wearing a black toque, black balaclava, blue NBA New York Knicks hoodie, black puffer jacket, black pants, white sneakers.

If you have any information about this theft, you can call VicPD or report anonymously thru Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477