Victoria Police have recovered a pricy cashmere & fox fur shawl valued at $2000 stolen from a boutique in the Empress Hotel last week.

Police say a tip from the public helped them retrieve the luxury item stolen around 3:30pm Wednesday July 9 - but investigators are still looking for the suspect.

The suspect is described as white, 50-55 years old, about 5-11 with a slim to medium build.

He was wearing a baseball hat and a black jacket with beige trim at the time of the crime.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact the E-Comm non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 and reference file 25-26025.