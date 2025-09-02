Victoria Police is asking for tips to help identify a man in connection with the theft of two lawn mowers from a hardware store in the 1500-block of Fairfield Road earlier this summer.

The crime occurred around 3:45pm Wednesday, July 2. Investigators have released a photo captured by CCTV in hopes of identifying a suspect.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5'10" tall, with a heavy build and short, balding brown hair.

He was wearing a high-visibility vest, black shirt, and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the E-Comm non-emergency line