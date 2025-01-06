Victoria Police is warning residents to protect themselves when buying and selling items online following a series of fraud incidents involving e-transfers.

The scam typically starts when a scammer, posing as an interested buyer, sends a link that appears to be payment via e-transfer.

Once the seller clicks on this link, spyware is activated.

That spyware allows the buyer access to the seller's financial accounts, allowing the buyer to redirect money out of that bank account -- and into their own accounts.

To protect yourself from being a victim of this scam, police recommend you use caution when sending or receiving money online.

Police remind you to:

Always verify the identity of the person you are dealing with and ensure the transaction is legitimate -- before proceeding;

Use secure payment platforms to avoid sharing personal or financial information;

Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links;

Use official banking apps to manage transactions;

Set up two-factor authentication on your bank accounts; and,

Consider setting up auto-deposit to accept payments without clicking links.

Also, watch for red flags, such as urgent requests for payment or demands for immediate action.