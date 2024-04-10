Victoria Police are investigating another deadly stabbing incident -- the second in less than two weeks.

Patrol officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 2900-block of Douglas Street (at Burnside) shortly before midnight Tuesday.



They discovered a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim died a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to community safety.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the VIIMCU Information Line at (250) 380-6211.

Police continue to investigate a stabbing incident at Blanshard and Pandora on March 31.

One man died, another victim is recovering.