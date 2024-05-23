Victoria Police will be increasing patrols in Esquimalt over the next few weekends, following five teen pepper spray incidents in a one week span.

Police were called to a pepper spray incident in the 1100-block of Esquimalt Road around 8:30 Friday night.



Police say a male teen was approached by a group of teens, who became aggressive.

The victim walked away, but was followed by one of the teens, who pepper sprayed him in the face and torso.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby. He was released to his guardian with a future court date.

About an hour later, patrol officers received multiple calls about a fight involving 20 to 30 teens in the 1200-block of Esquimalt Road.

One teen had been pepper sprayed.

The teens that officers managed to corral were uncooperative -- or provided conflicting accounts of what occurred.

No arrests were made. The remaining teens were either picked up by caregivers or driven home by officers.

Police say some of these youth are travelling from neighbouring municipalities and causing trouble in Esquimalt.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the EComm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 ext # 1.