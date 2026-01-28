Amid rising concern with online security threats, Victoria Police is expanding on a unique initiative launched last summer to better protect small business from cybercrime.

The department is taking new applications from local small businesses for an initiative aimed at proactively reducing the risk of becoming a victim.

The "VicPD Local Business Cyber Safety Assessments Initiative" supports local small businesses on a voluntary basis - free of charge.

The program was partly inspired by VicPD Det. Vlad Filatov's observations conducting cybercrime investigations for VicPD. He noticed a trend in reports where attackers were gaining access to business networks through outdated or unpatched systems, as well as through compromised accounts that lacked multi-factor authentication.

“I would say that every single business that we’ve looked at so far, we’ve helped close at least one vulnerability that could have led to financial loss, ransomware, or a data breach,” - program creator, VicPD Det. Vlad Filatov.

How it works

Members from VicPD’s Cybercrime and IT Units will visit participating businesses to assess their online infrastructure and network setup and consult with them on a three-step process:

Initial Visit: Explains the assessment process, obtains consent, and conducts an early review.

Network Scan: VicPD IT staff conducts a secure scan of the businesses’ public-facing systems – such as websites and emails.

Security Report: Cybercrime investigators and IT staff provide a summary of the findings and gives recommendations to help the business improve cybersecurity resilience.

Small business owners interested in the service can apply via email at cybersafety@vicpd.ca.

Investigators will reach out to selected applicants for a consultation, prior to visiting the business.

Click HERE for more information, tips, and resources on cybercrime.