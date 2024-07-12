The head of Victoria Police is reacting to the violence & aggressive behaviour that erupted downtown on Thursday evening.

Chief Del Manak took to the social media afterward, stating, "The violence & aggressive behaviour on our streets directed towards police, fire & paramedics is unprecedented."



Victoria Police got a call just before 8 p.m. about Emergency Health Service members needing assistance in the 900-Block of Pandora Avenue.

EHS members and Victoria Fire crews were providing medical assistance to a person -- when they were attacked.

VicPD officers arrested the attacker, but the situation required a significant response from Saanich PD, Oak Bay Police and West Shore RCMP in order to maintain order.

Del Manak says this is unacceptable and his team refuses to accept this as the "new normal."

He adds a new plan & new strategy will be coming to address these safety concerns.