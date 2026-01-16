VicPD’s Chief of Police Fiona Wilson suggested today (Jan. 16) supportive housing sites are one example of the spaces where the incoming end of B.C.’s drug decriminalization pilot could change things for law enforcement, however, most police work against unlawful drug possession will remain in public spaces.

She said the end of the pilot’s impact will be “nothing compared to the impact that we felt in April of 2024 when suddenly we got our lawful authorities back to deal with public consumption.”

Earlier this week, she told CFAX 1070 the end of the pilot likely will not change much for police. Today, she further expanded on what she expects to change in the select contexts which the end of the decriminalization pilot will make a difference for law enforcement.

The decriminalization pilot currently makes exemptions for three spaces: a supervised consumption site/overdose prevention site, a private residence and a tent where someone is lawfully sheltering. Wilson suggested it will be relatively uncommon for police to use their discretion to intervene in these spaces on the basis of unlawful drug possession.

“There are likely to be other reasons why we are there in the first place, but in those limited circumstances where police are engaged, [the end of the pilot] will make a difference,” she said.

For Wilson, the most important difference is sending a clear message that decriminalization did not work in this province and laying a foundation for focusing on other solutions to the toxic drug crisis, she added.

Hear her full conversation on CFAX 1070 today with Adam Stirling:

&nbsp;

And her conversation with Ryan Price on Mornings with Ryan & Lisa earlier this week:

&nbsp;

The BC Coalition for Safe and Sustainable Supportive Housing declined to comment on the end of the decriminalization pilot at this time.