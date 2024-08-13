Victoria Police honoured a Nova Scotia resident in Halifax today, for his selfless act during a fatal collision in Victoria earlier this year.

The resident, "Adam" had his holiday in this city take a dramatic turn when he came upon the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian.



Without hesitation, Adam sprang into action and was the first to provide critical aid to the victim.

He stayed by the victim’s side - even after paramedics arrived.

Unfortunately the pedestrian died at the scene. Adam showed remarkable compassion by offering care during victim's final moments.

He told officers that his sole goal was to comfort the person -- so they would not have to die alone.

Adam was nominated for a Civic Service Award by the responding VicPD officer.

However, he was unable to receive it in person because he needed to return home.

Coincidentally, the annual Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) conference was being held in Halifax this year, and VicPD Chief Del Manak was scheduled to speak at it.

So a plan was made to transport the award nearly 4500 kilometers to Adam’s home province, and coordinate a ceremony on East Coast.

The VicPD Civic Service Award was created as a way to recognize those who have stepped up and demonstrated a noble act of service in the community.

Adam’s name will be added to VicPD’s Hall of Honour.

The investigation continues into the fatal collision.