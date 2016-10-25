Long-time Victoria, B.C. radio broadcaster Al Ferraby has been charged with two counts of child luring.

Court records show the C-FAX 1070 Radio host is charged with one count of telecommunicating to lure a child under 16 and another count of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18.

Victoria and Vancouver are listed as the cities where the alleged offences occurred. Vancouver Police say they initiated an investigation in September 2024 and that Ferraby was arrested in February 2025.

Bell Media was not previously aware of the investigation until today.

Ferraby has worked for C-FAX since 1994. The radio station is owned by Bell Media, which also owns CTV News.

“We are aware of the charges and can confirm that he has been suspended, pending an investigation by Vancouver Police. We have no further comment at this time,” a Bell Media spokesperson said in a statement.

Ferraby is a well-known media figure in Greater Victoria, regularly singing the national anthem at sporting events and volunteering with local charities.

He’s been released from police custody.