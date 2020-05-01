The BC Government is continuing the B.C. Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

The 4.25 million dollar program is operating in more than 90 communities and reaching more than 8,500 households.

Households can receive as much as $27 a week in coupons to use at participating farmers' markets for as long as 16 weeks.

The coupons can be used to buy fresh produce, nuts, eggs, dairy products, herbs, vegetable and fruit plants, honey, meat and fish.

The 2025 program aimed at people and families on lower incomes is currently at capacity and is no longer taking applications.