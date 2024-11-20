The storm caused by a "bomb cyclone" left Vancouver Island dealing with everything from power outages to highway closures on Wednesday.

Power

As of 11am Wednesday, there were 113 outages on Southern Vancouver Island impacting almost 23,000 customers.

The Sooke and Duncan areas suffered the worth of the outages with about 5,000 customers without power in the Sooke and Metchosin areas late morning. 2,300 were part of one major outage in Duncan.

At the peak, 270,000 BC Hydro customers were without across the province with Vancouver Island the hardest hit.

Strong winds are expected to continue and wine and rain warnings from Environment Canada remain in place for Vancouver Island. BC Hydro expects further outages.

Roads

The trees and branches that brought down power lines also closed roads. Highway 14 is closed from Port Renfrew to 9 km east of Jordan River due to downed hydro lines. Drive BC says they will provide an update at 6 tonight.

Highway 4 is closed due to debris on roadway from 2 km east of Port Alberni to 9 km west of Qualicum Beach.

A little further north, Highway 28 is closed from Campbell River to Gold River due to trees on the road.

Ferries

BC Ferries reports that the first sailing of the day from Swartz Bay to mainland left at 11am Wednesday. Sailings were called off after the 5pm on Tuesday due to the worsening conditions.

Tides

Another weather warning involves a high tide happening Wednesday. Environment Canada says "elevated ocean water levels accompanied by significant wind and waves are expected, likely exceeding highest astronomical tide."

High tide is approaching around the noon hour in Victoria.