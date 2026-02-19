CFAX 1070 caught up with two Vancouver Island Olympians who will take the slopes on Thursday February 19 in women’s freestyle ski halfpipe.

Cassie Sharpe got her start in the ”Bumps and Jumps” program at Mount Washington after her family moved to the Comox Valley. It led her to the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 where she won Gold, and to Beijing in 2022 where she won silver. As she heads into her third Winter Olympics, she faces an extra challenge – being a new mom!

She talked it all with Ryan and Lisa on the morning show on Tuesday February 17, a couple days before she began her qualifying runs. Medal events are expected on Saturday.

In the exact same women’s halfpipe event that begins February 19, another Vancouver Islander is making her Olympic debut. Dillan Glennie is another child of Mount Washington. She spoke with C-FAX in the week’s leading up to the games.

Rounding out our conversations with Vancouver Island Olympians, Victoria’s Amelia Wells competed earlier in the games in cross country skiing. She spoke with CFAX before heading to Milan Cortina.