Statistics Canada says B.C.'s unemployment rate is 5.5%, below the national rate of 6.4% in July.

B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey says Vancouver Island is even further ahead, with a 4% unemployment rate.



“Vancouver Island and the coast are really leading the charge. Employment is up on Vancouver Island. 2,900 added in July. And that's on top of the 6,000 jobs added in June and the 8,000 jobs added in May. Things are happening on the Island."

Vancouver Island's unemployment rate is 4%.

The minister says they don't have a specific break down of where the job creation is coming from region by region. But province wide construction, health care, and the agricultural sector all seeing employment gains.

"We're seeing construction jobs up about 6,000. And they were up 6,900 in June."

4,900 jobs were added in the health care and social assistance sectors in July, with 2,800 in agriculture.