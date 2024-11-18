Vancouver Island doctors and supporters have set up unsanctioned 'pop-up' overdose prevention sites at both Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Physicians and volunteers trained in overdose response say they intend to operate the sites between 10 and 6 today through Friday.

Organizers say the move is to support safety for all people accessing the hospitals and draw attention to the province's unfulfilled promise to create designated spaces for safer use of unregulated substances at all major BC hospitals.

The sites are organized by an independent group of physicians from across Vancouver Island who care for people who use drugs.

The action comes as doctors note an increase is the number of unwitnessed overdose events on hospital grounds and some staff have expressed concern about the risks of unintended exposure to unregulated substances.

Shortly after the sites opened, Island Health officials requested those operating the site to leave hospital property. A similar request was made at Royal Jubilee and the doctors and supporters are now operating from across the street.

Since 2016, more than 14,000 people in BC have been killed by unregulated drugs. Overdose prevention sites are proven to support safety and connection to services.

In April 2024, Minister of Health Adrian Dix vowed to establish designated safer use spaces in all major hospitals.