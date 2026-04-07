A Vancouver Island man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for several sex offences involving minors he met online.

A Vancouver Island man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for several sex offences involving minors he met online.

Port Alberni RCMP say Loki Tchir was sentenced on March 28 on charges including possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual interference of a minor.

The sentence also includes restrictions on Tchir's employment, contact with minors and attendance at public places for 15 years after his release from prison.

Police say they began investigating the case in early 2025 after Tchir, from Tofino, travelled to Port Alberni multiple times to commit the offences.

The investigation involved the seizure of the man's cellphone as well as locating the home address where the offences happened.

Police say the case had a number of "distressing aspects,'' including the scope of the offences as well as the fact the man gained access to minors through online communications.