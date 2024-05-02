The University of Victoria has issued a second update on the pro-Palestinian protest on the Quad.

The campus buildings will now be closed daily from 5 p.m. – 7 a.m. and some entrances will remain locked throughout the day.

The University provided an update Thursday afternoon and say the demonstration on the UVic quad evolved overnight on Wednesday into an encampment.



Participants appear to include UVic students and members of the broader community.



The university says it had not yet received any direct communication from protesters.

The statement points out erecting tents, temporary structures and overnight encampments are prohibited by university policy.