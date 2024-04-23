There are worries about possible impending budget cuts at the University of Victoria.

A coalition of unions representing workers and students has penned a letter to Premier David Eby.



They want the province to take immediate action to address the impact of potential budget cuts and layoffs at UVic.

They claim the university is set to cut the operating budget by 13 million dollars in the upcoming fiscal year and many departments will face 4-6 % budget cuts.

Among their suggestions, they’re calling for immediate government bridge funding to stabilize the post-secondary system and to mitigate the impacts of fluctuating international student enrolment. They’re also calling for a funding review of BC post-secondary education with the aim of developing a sustainable funding model that reduces the reliance on tuition fees and reduces administrative bloat.